    A video of a Swiggy delivery executive waiting helplessly in the pouring rain at a traffic signal on his bike to deliver orders to the customers is going viral, and netizens are left emotional after watching the video and praise him for his dedication.

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy
    Vijayawada, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    We always see food delivery executives rushing on the road to deliver the orders despite heavy traffic, scorching heat and heavy rainfall. It's a heartwrenching moment to watch their commitment to delivering orders without even caring for their health and life.

    Now such a video of a Swiggy delivery executive waiting helplessly in the pouring rain at a traffic signal on his bike to deliver the order to the customer is going viral, and the video is winning hearts for his commitment.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: SPECIALLY-ABLED ZOMATO REPRESENTATIVE DELIVERING FOOD IN A WHEELCHAIR, VIRAL VIDEO INSPIRED NETIZENS

    In the video, a Swiggy delivery executive can be seen sitting on his bike without a helmet or a raincoat in the pouring rain. The man seems to be waiting for a traffic signal to go green so that he can deliver the customer's order on time. The commitment to his duty is appreciatable as he gets soaked in the rain and even risks his health to deliver the customer's order on time. Take a look at the heartwrenching video:

    The soulful video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with a caption saying it is unfortunate that Swiggy has only five stars on the rating option. The delivery executive deserves crores of stars for such a moral and committed employee.

    As the video went viral, it also grabbed the attention of Swiggy. The food delivery giant responded by saying that they value the efforts of their delivery partners, including the man in the video who is from Vijayawada. They added, saying that the safety of their delivery partners is of utmost importance to them, and they take multiple measures to ensure they are weather ready all the time.

    However, netizens were emotional after seeing the video and urged the food delivery companies to provide the executives with a raincoat. Few people also criticised the food delivery giant by saying that the companies can give T-shirts to market their brand, but why can't they not a raincoat. Many users praised the delivery agent for his hard work and commitment towards his duty. A user stated that the man would do wonders in his life with such dedication and hard work.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Monk climbs steep mountain effortlessly; netizens left impressed

    ALSO READ: Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
