Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya enjoy thrilling day at Madras International Circuit – See PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had an exciting day at the Madras International Circuit, enjoying thrilling racing moments together. Check out the photos capturing their adventurous outing.

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Honeymoon Trip: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are on their honeymoon trip. After the wedding, Naga Chaitanya was busy with the Thandel movie, so they couldn't go abroad. Now that Chaitoo is free from shootings, he went on a honeymoon with Shobhita.

article_image2

The couple who went on their honeymoon are doing adventures instead of enjoying a romantic trip. They are participating in car racing and fighting matches abroad. Shobhita shared these photos on social media. These photos, which are currently going viral, are getting a lot of comments.


article_image3

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita have been in love for over two years. They wanted to keep their love a secret, but they got caught. Photos of them together went viral many times. But they only said that they were friends.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here's what we know

article_image4

Since they were getting caught every time, they had no choice but to reveal their love. This star couple directly announced the wedding news. Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This wedding was very private.

article_image5

After the wedding, they couldn't go on a personal trip. Naga Chaitanya was busy with the Thandel movie, so they didn't go anywhere. After the blockbuster hit of Thandel movie, Chaitoo took a break and went on a honeymoon. Shobhita and Naga Chaitanya attended many weddings and meetings after their wedding.

article_image6

They went on a honeymoon and are doing adventures on their romantic trip. Naga Chaitanya loves cars very much. Now Shobhita participated in a car race with her husband. Shobhita is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos from time to time. These photos are also getting various comments on social media.

Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on

