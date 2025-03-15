PHOTOS and VIDEO: DRUNK Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for her Holi party? Read netizens comments

Read Full Gallery

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain organised a Holi party that was attended by several celebrities. A video that went viral showed Ankita pleading with the paparazzi not to take a picture of her, which led to rumours that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a massive Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by various industry friends and family members. While multiple films from the bash have gone popular on social media, a new video has stunned netizens.

In the popular video, Ankita and Vicky are seen leaving the venue after all of their guests have departed for their separate homes after celebrating Holi. (WATCH VIDEO)



The pair was sitting in their car when the Pavitra Rishta actress urged the paparazzi not to photograph her. “Thank you so much, bas bas," she said.

However, once the video was released online, some social media users responded and accused Ankita of being excessively drunk.“Zyada pee lee, arey pol khul jaaegi camera hatao," one of the users wrote.



“I think zyada pee li hai, dekho sambhal hi nahi rahe hai," added another. A third user called Ankita “drunk", whereas another commented, “Bahut zyada out hai".

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash was a star-studded affair, attended by various celebrities, including Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Manisha Rani, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra, among others. Ankita's in-laws and mother also attended the event. They were all seen dancing their hearts out to celebrate Holi.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were married in December 2021. While the former is a well-known actress for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Jain is a businessman.

He gained a household celebrity after appearing on Bigg Boss 17 alongside his actress-wife. Both were among the show's finals. Ankita and Vicky may now be seen in Season 2 of LaughterChefs.

Coming back to trolling

Ankita was weary after playing Holi and had a multicoloured face. When she got to her car, others observed her peculiar conduct. Some claimed she seemed inebriated and questioned her looks. Some responses were scathing, likening her to a witch or stating beggars looked better.



Despite this, Ankita and Vicky's love is still strong. Their Holi celebration video went viral, capturing their pleasure and unity.

Ankita and Vicky appeared on Bigg Boss, where their relationship was clear. Even though Ankita has encountered trolls, many people still support her. The video of their Holi celebration has been extensively shared online.

