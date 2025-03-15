PHOTOS and VIDEO: DRUNK Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for her Holi party? Read netizens comments

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain organised a Holi party that was attended by several celebrities. A video that went viral showed Ankita pleading with the paparazzi not to take a picture of her, which led to rumours that she was under the influence of alcohol.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a massive Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by various industry friends and family members. While multiple films from the bash have gone popular on social media, a new video has stunned netizens.

article_image2

In the popular video, Ankita and Vicky are seen leaving the venue after all of their guests have departed for their separate homes after celebrating Holi. (WATCH VIDEO)
 


article_image3

The pair was sitting in their car when the Pavitra Rishta actress urged the paparazzi not to photograph her. “Thank you so much, bas bas," she said. 

article_image4

However, once the video was released online, some social media users responded and accused Ankita of being excessively drunk.“Zyada pee lee, arey pol khul jaaegi camera hatao," one of the users wrote.
 

article_image5

“I think zyada pee li hai, dekho sambhal hi nahi rahe hai," added another. A third user called Ankita “drunk", whereas another commented, “Bahut zyada out hai".

article_image6

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash was a star-studded affair, attended by various celebrities, including Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Manisha Rani, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra, among others. Ankita's in-laws and mother also attended the event. They were all seen dancing their hearts out to celebrate Holi.

article_image7

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were married in December 2021. While the former is a well-known actress for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Jain is a businessman.

article_image8

He gained a household celebrity after appearing on Bigg Boss 17 alongside his actress-wife. Both were among the show's finals. Ankita and Vicky may now be seen in Season 2 of LaughterChefs.

article_image9

Coming back to trolling

Ankita was weary after playing Holi and had a multicoloured face. When she got to her car, others observed her peculiar conduct. Some claimed she seemed inebriated and questioned her looks. Some responses were scathing, likening her to a witch or stating beggars looked better.
 

article_image10

Despite this, Ankita and Vicky's love is still strong. Their Holi celebration video went viral, capturing their pleasure and unity.

article_image11

Ankita and Vicky appeared on Bigg Boss, where their relationship was clear. Even though Ankita has encountered trolls, many people still support her. The video of their Holi celebration has been extensively shared online.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here NTI

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi Responds to critics after Podcast Backlash: 'What Have You Achieved?' RBA

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi Responds to critics after Podcast Backlash: 'What Have You Achieved?'

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi reveals her education and future plans RBA

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi reveals her education and future plans

Freakier Friday trailer: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis all set to give you multigenerational twist

'Freakier Friday' trailer: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis all set to give you multigenerational twist

Snow White: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler have nothing in common, raises tension RBA

Snow White: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler have nothing in common, raises tension

Recent Stories

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here NTI

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here

'She just became big story tonight': Trump shoots glare at reporter as she bumps mic in his face (WATCH) shk

'She just became big story tonight': Trump shoots glare at reporter as she bumps mic in his face (WATCH)

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all AJR

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya enjoy thrilling day at Madras International Circuit - See PHOTOS NTI

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya enjoy thrilling day at Madras International Circuit – See PHOTOS

Post Office investment scheme: Grow Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh without risk AJR

Post Office investment scheme: Grow Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh without risk

Recent Videos

Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Why Mumbai Indians Cannot Replace Jasprit Bumrah in First Half?

IPL 2025: Why Mumbai Indians Cannot Replace Jasprit Bumrah in First Half?

Video Icon
ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

Video Icon
SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

Video Icon
Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Video Icon