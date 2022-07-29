Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: MP students sit with umbrellas inside classroom due to leaking roof

    A video of school students holding umbrellas inside their classroom as the roof leaks in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district is going viral, and netizens are outraged after seeing the video.

    Watch MP students sit with umbrellas inside classroom due to leaking roof -tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Seoni, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Most of the government schools in our country lack basic necessities such as proper classrooms, lack of benches and tables and even hygienic toilets. Students studying in such schools, face lots of difficulties as they find it very difficult for them to spend hours with such poor infrastructures.

    Some schools don't even have strong walls and roofs for the classrooms, which can risk the lives of the students. A video of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, showing students sitting on the floor in classroom while holding umbrellas as water leaks from the roof, is going viral and has left netizens angry.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    In the video, a few school students can be seen sitting on the ground of a classroom holding umbrellas to protect themselves from getting soaked as the roof of the classroom leaks, while the teacher continues to teach them. As per media reports, the unruly incident took place at a government school in Ghansor, a small town in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. The students not only lack the basic infrastructure such as benches and tables but also safety. The cracked walls can be a great risk and can lead to a terrible mishap. Take a look:

    The outrageous video was shared by a Twitter user named Delhi Ki Awaj and has gone viral on social media. The video grabbed many eyeballs and gained a lot of criticism from the people for the apathy of authorities towards government schools. A user urged to take strict action against the authorities for risking the lives of the students, while another said this is almost every case of government schools in the nation. A third user said such negligence leads to terrible mishaps. Many users also expressed their anger through emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Truck driver feds elephants with sugarcane to clear the path; Netizens call it 'sugarcane tax'

    ALSO READ: Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster - gps

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next - gps

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral - gps

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, the viral video inspired netizens -gps

    Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    Recent Stories

    Swiggy adopts permanent work from anywhere policy for employees gcw

    Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

    Coal Scam: Delhi Court convicts former coal secretary H C Gupta, others - adt

    Coal Scam: Delhi Court convicts former coal secretary H C Gupta, others

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Saudi Prince staying in world s most expensive home in Paris here is what we know about it gcw

    Saudi Prince staying in ‘world’s most expensive home’ in Paris, Here's what we know about it

    football Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

    Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon