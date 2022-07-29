Watch: MP students sit with umbrellas inside classroom due to leaking roof

A video of school students holding umbrellas inside their classroom as the roof leaks in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district is going viral, and netizens are outraged after seeing the video.

Most of the government schools in our country lack basic necessities such as proper classrooms, lack of benches and tables and even hygienic toilets. Students studying in such schools, face lots of difficulties as they find it very difficult for them to spend hours with such poor infrastructures.

Some schools don't even have strong walls and roofs for the classrooms, which can risk the lives of the students. A video of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, showing students sitting on the floor in classroom while holding umbrellas as water leaks from the roof, is going viral and has left netizens angry.

In the video, a few school students can be seen sitting on the ground of a classroom holding umbrellas to protect themselves from getting soaked as the roof of the classroom leaks, while the teacher continues to teach them. As per media reports, the unruly incident took place at a government school in Ghansor, a small town in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. The students not only lack the basic infrastructure such as benches and tables but also safety. The cracked walls can be a great risk and can lead to a terrible mishap. Take a look:

The outrageous video was shared by a Twitter user named Delhi Ki Awaj and has gone viral on social media. The video grabbed many eyeballs and gained a lot of criticism from the people for the apathy of authorities towards government schools. A user urged to take strict action against the authorities for risking the lives of the students, while another said this is almost every case of government schools in the nation. A third user said such negligence leads to terrible mishaps. Many users also expressed their anger through emojis.

