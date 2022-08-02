Viral video: Man slaps, kicks donkey repeatedly, gets instant karma; Netizens react

A video of a man mercilessly slapping and kicking a helpless donkey and getting instant karma is going viral and has left the netizens outraged.

There are thousands of videos of humans mercilessly beating and abusing helpless animals over the internet. We may feel heartwrenching after seeing such videos and always expects that humans should be punished for such monstrous actions.

Well, some of the videos show us people facing instant karma after such ruthless behaviour. Now we have come across with such a video of a man facing instant karma after mercilessly beating a donkey, and we would love to share it with you.

In the heartwrenching video, a man can be seen repeatedly slapping and kicking a helpless donkey while holding the donkey’s harness. The poor donkey seems frightened and keeps moving away from the man to avoid the beating. But the man continues to kick and slap the helpless donkey. The video is heartwrenching to watch, and we would not recommend it to kind-hearted people.

But what satisfied the netizens is that the man faces instant karma for his cruelty. As the man drops the leash and tries to ride on the donkey's back, the ferocious mammal bites the man’s leg and pulls him down to the ground. The man, however, tries to escape from the donkey's bite by again slapping the mammal, but all efforts go in vain. The ferocious donkey spins the man around and drags him to the ground. Take a look:

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram and captioned the video that said, 'what you sow, so shall you reap'. The video has gathered 143,436 views in just four days of being online, and netizens expressed their opinions in the comment section.

A user commented that the second half of the video was satisfying to watch, while another said great revenge taken by the donkey. Another said the man deserved it thoroughly, while a fourth user said the punishment was not enough; he deserved more.

