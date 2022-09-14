Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Automatic car crushes mechanic while he was repairing it

    A horrifying video of an automatic car crushing the mechanic while repairing the vehicle is going viral, and netizens are left spine-chilled after watching it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    The world is developing rapidly, and human life has been taken advantage of every possible way. From automatic vehicles to dancing robots, people have witnessed an extraordinary evolution in innovations and development.

    But are these innovations really dangerous at times? Well, some may end up in horrifying mishaps if one doesn't operate it carefully. Such as the now-viral video of an automatic car crushing the mechanic while repairing the vehicle.

    Yes! You heard it right. In the horrifying video, a car which is believed to be an automatic variant can be seen getting repaired by a mechanic. The man can be seen opening the car's bonnet from inside and going back to the front of the car to check the problem. As the man tweaks the engine, the car suddenly accelerates itself and bangs into a steel gate in front with the mechanic stuck in between.

    The owner of the car rushes to the spot and tries to raise the steel gate to save the man. However, the video revealed that the man was severely hurt as he was entirely squeezed into the steel structure. Take a look at the horrifying incident, and we would also want to warn you that the video is not for kind-hearted people.

    The nerve-chilling video was shared by a Twitter user named Deepak Prabhu and has warned people in the caption by saying that one should never stand in front of an automatic car while it breaks down. The video has gathered 749.4K views in just two days of being online. However, netizens were confused and worried. People also loaded the comment section with several causes of the accident.

    A user claimed the car would be a manual transmission, not automatic, as all modern AT cars have many safety features to prevent such mishaps. At the same time, another said many people who use manual transmission cars have a habit of putting the cars in first gear without even engaging the handbrake as they park it. A third user said it is impossible for an automatic car to start on a drive or reverse mode. He added that automated vehicles only get started if one puts the car in neutral mode and holds the brake. Many people also suggested that whether the vehicle is automatic or manual, one should always adopt the habit of engaging the handbrake while parking.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    Video Icon