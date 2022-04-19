Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video

    A video of a woman making a Matcha Latte in the most miniature blender is making rounds on the internet, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:13 PM IST

    The internet has a huge collection of amazing videos that always leave us stunned. The platform always keeps us engaged with such millions of videos. There are always thousands of videos that can leave us jaw-dropped. Well, such a video of a woman making Matcha Latte in the most miniature blender you have ever seen is going viral, and netizens are left eye-popped. The woman in the video named Mireya Rios, who is an actress and a content creator, loves objects that are either too big or too small. From her fascinating video collection on her Instagram account, one amazing video of her making Matcha latte in the most miniature blender is going viral.

    In the video, Mireya can be seen holding up a packed miniature blender in her hand. She decides to prepare a Matcha Latte in the tiny blender. However, what shocked her and the netizens was that the tiny blender worked fine, and she was able to drink the perfect Matcha latte. Take a look at the amazing video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mireya Rios (@mireyarios)

    However, it is not the only miniature utensils that work. There are miniature pressure cookers for cooking rice to kadhais in the size of a lemon. Take a look:

    However, Mireya's video of the smallest blender, which looks like a toy, has impressed many. The video was shared on her Instagram page and has gathered millions of views from the date of sharing. Impressed netizens loaded the comment section with their amazing comments. Many of the users were stunned after watching and felt the video to be cool, while a few others claimed that the tiny machine didn't blend anything; it just mixed the latte well. At the same time, another user stated that her daughter's toy blender also does the same. Another user passed a joke saying that he could make smoothies for the mice from the miniature blender.

    ALSO READ: Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video

    ALSO READ: Viral video: Parrot opens nut bolt using its tongue; leaves netizens surprised

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here's what happened next - gps

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here’s what happened next

    Albert Einstein's look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video - gps

    Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video - gps

    Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video-tgy

    IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video

    Recent Stories

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next

    LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report snt

    LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected snt

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, dead, several injured by bullets-dnm

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, 1 dead, over 10 injured by bullets

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon