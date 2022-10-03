Watch: After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

You must have come across with a variety of bizarre food combination videos if you are an active social media user. People nowadays have started combining different foods to create new dish that is never acceptable to us. Such weird recipes always leave us shocked and disgusted.

After strawberry, blueberry-flavoured samosas and chocolate pakodas, it's time for golgappa shakes. Yes, you heard it right! A now-viral video of a man making a golgappa shake with golgappa shells, potato mix, golgappa pani, and saunth is going viral, and netizens are already feeling uncomfortable watching it.

In the weird food video, a man can be seen putting a few golgappa shells, potato mix (the filling kept in golgappas), golgappa pani, saunth (sour and sweet chutney) and some ice into a blender. He then blends the ingredients to form a thick liquid drink and pours it into a glass. Before serving it to the customers, he also tops the liquid with a few smashed golgappa shells, potato mix and an unsmashed golgappa shell on top of the shake. Take a look at the weird recipe here:

The weird food combo video was shared by food blogger Aiyushi Malhotra on his Instagram handle with a caption that asked the viewers how the shake would taste after watching it. The video has gathered 5,80,763 views and 11,731 likes from the date of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the weird recipe, and most people were not pleased to welcome the new recipe.

A user said the recipe is pure injustice to the most loved Indian street food, while another asked how could even one think of such disastrous recipes. A third user thanked the man for not adding milk to his terrible recipe and making it more weird. Another user said someone should take the initiative to ban such foods, and food authorities should start taking action against such bizarre food combos. Many people also expressed their annoyance towards the recipe through angry and puking emojis.

