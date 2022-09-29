Raj kachori chaat with chocolate sauce, latest bizarre fusion food; watch viral video

The fusion food experiment has gone little common these days. People have millions of bizarre ideas and wish to bring them to life.

As we know, culinary experiments have no creativity deficiency, and food lovers are always on their toes to try them. To go viral instantly, food vendors use bizarre food mixtures and make weird foods. In recent times, this has become a new social media trend. While some of these dishes are impressive, most are bizarre and receive outrage from food lovers. Chocolate Meeting Raj Kachori is the recent bizarre fusion street food.

If you love raj kachori chaat, then we are sure you might not be too comfortable with this bizarre food combination. However, you are in the right place if you are exploring weird food combinations. Instagram user 'The Great Indian Foodie' shared this video mentioning details about the food in the caption.

The short clip starts with the man preparing a raj kachori chaat; however, the street vendor in this video provides an unusual twist to the chat with traditional ingredients. Initially, he opened a fried kachori and stuffed it with boiled potatoes, namkeen, bhujia sev, fried cashew nuts and boondi. Then he mixes sweet curd and chocolate sauce and spreads it all over the stuffed kachori. Instead of topping the dish with green and red chutney, the food seller uses more chocolate sauce.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 60k views and 1664 likes and still counting. Social media users were stunned to witness this fusion of street food.

It looks like chocolate raj kachori is quite famous in Bangladesh. Several food vendors across Dhaka appear to sell the fusion chaat with a unique preparation style. Instead of adding the chocolate sauce to the yoghurt, some people pour it over the ready kachori, while many others serve the chocolate raj kachori with chips and sprinkles. Watch the video.

