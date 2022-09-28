Watch: Woman makes chocolate pakodas and serves with masala and green chutney; Netizens react

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A bizarre video of a woman making chocolate pakodas using Dairy Milk chocolate and serving the dish with sprinkled masala and green chutney is going viral, and netizens load the comment section with criticism.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    We all love food, but nowadays, we come across tons of bizarre food combination videos on social media. People have started experimenting by combining different foods to create a new dish and mostly end up making weird foods.

    After strawberry and blueberry samosa internet has witnessed another weird recipe on social media. This time it comes as chocolate pakodas, and foodies are left shocked after watching it.

    ALSO READ: Viral video: Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa, internet divided

    Yes, you heard it right! A now-viral video shows a woman making chocolate pakodas using Dairy Milk chocolate and serving the dish with sprinkled masala and green chutney. In the bizarre video, a woman can be seen opening two packets of Dairy Milk chocolate and dipping the chocolate bar into a bowl of gram flour batter. After soaking the chocolate bar in the batter, the woman puts the chocolate bar into a pan full of hot oil. She deep fries the chocolate bar until they turn golden brown.

    Before serving it to the customers, she puts the chocolate pakodas into a plate, sprinkles chat masala over it, and serves them with green chutney. A man can be seen tasting chocolate pakodas along with green chutney, and he seems to enjoy the weird combination's flavours. Take a look at the video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

    RJ Rohan shared the video on Instagram as part of his 'Chef Kaandi' series. RJ Rohan, who has around 25K followers, regularly posts videos that feature such weird food combinations. The video has gathered 1,18,705 views and 3,552 likes in just one day of being online. People loaded the comment section with massive criticism of the dish.

    A user said it's better to starve than to eat this recipe, while another jokingly said to try iPhone pakodas next time. Another one claimed such weird combinations of foods should be banned, and food department authorities must take necessary action against the makers. The fourth user claimed that Cadbury Dairy Milk company would definitely consider stopping producing their product after watching this video. Many people also expressed their displeasure towards the recipe by showing angry and puking emojis.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: MADHYA PRADESH TEACHER FIND COBRA IN GIRL STUDENT’S BAG

    ALSO READ: Watch: Elephants entangle their trunks to protect calf from humans; Netizens react

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
