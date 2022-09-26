Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa, internet divided

    Samosa is one of the most popular street food snacks in North India.  In a recent viral video, a Delhi food outlet went one step ahead in experimenting with the humble samosa. The outlet serves bizarre strawberry and blueberry samosas and has left netizens divided on the internet.  

    Viral video Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa internet divided gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Most Indian homes often eat samosas, which are a traditional snack. A food vendor in Delhi has experimented with the conventional ingredients by incorporating flavours of fruits like strawberry and blueberry. Some samosa enthusiasts are uneasy after seeing a video of the pink and blue samosas that has gone popular online. A portion of the internet does appear eager to sample the tested food, though. A person can be seen demonstrating the components used make the pink and blue samosas in the viral video that is going around the internet.

    The pink ones are known as strawberry samosas and have strawberry and jam fillings. The blue ones contained what seemed to be blueberry jam in a similar manner. The "Samosa Hub" is the name of the restaurant in Delhi that provides the peculiar samosas. The popular video implies that blueberry and strawberry samosas are dessert specialties.

    The video has received over 32.1K likes, 3M views, and hundreds of comments since it was posted. Some samosa aficionados were not pleased with this cuisine pairing, while others were eager to give it a try.

    A user wrote, "Please don't do this with samosa it is an emotion," another added, "There should be a law against such fusion food."

    Viral video Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa internet divided gcw

    Many thought this was a fun experiment. A user wrote, "Ahh definitely waiting to try this," another commented, "Something unique and different." "This is soo amazing," a third user commented.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here - gps

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here - gps

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, here's what happened next - gps

    Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Elephant moves hatchback car like a toy; watch viral video from Assam - gps

    Elephant moves hatchback car like a toy; watch viral video from Assam

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial run out 'mankading' snt

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot -romantic song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot -romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients - adt

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients

    football UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Fikayo Tomori keen to see Ivan Toney debut snt

    UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Tomori; keen to see Toney debut

    Rajasthan crisis Pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi gcw

    Rajasthan crisis: Pull Gehlot out of party president race, Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon