Unique shelter for stray dogs amid biting cold is winning hearts online

    An organisation identified as Stray Talk India implemented an initiative to provide much-needed shelter to stray dogs by creating temporary homes.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    North India is reeling with intense cold waves this winter season. The nail-biting cold has impacted the daily lives of the residents. People are trying various methods to keep themselves warm, from lighting a bonfire to sipping hot beverages. 

    However, some animals and stray dogs were bearing the cold peacefully as they could not share their situation with anybody. So some samaritans took up the responsibility to deliver warmth to the voiceless during the harsh weather. Yes, an organisation recognised as 
    Stray Talk India thought of an innovative technique to provide temporary homes or shelter to dogs.

    The volunteers of Stray Talk India built shelters utilising discarded plastic and wood fibre drums. According to sources, they have purchased the material from scrap merchants. They kept a mattress inside the drums to make dogs and cats comfortable. 

    An Instagram user Maya Mohan Kamal shared this video on the social media handle. The video shows a woman moving the drum-shaped shelter from a vehicle and keeping it on the side of the road. In the video, she invites stray canines and puppies to use it by feeding them dog food. Towards the end of the video, one of the dogs is seen attempting to enter and settle inside the temporary home. 

    After being shared online on December 4, the video has accumulated over 12500 likes and over 127000 views. Social media users praised the volunteers of Stray Talk India for assisting the dogs in such harsh temperatures. A user wrote, "So happy to see this thanks for collecting the house and sheltering the strays." Another person commented, "Ppl steal it, and that's the worst part! And they even stole the lead collar I had put to strays!" Watch the video.

