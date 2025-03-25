user
user

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

The research firm said that the topline growth would be muted, and margins might be pressured broadly in the sector due to changing consumer preferences and high input costs.

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on U.S. packaged food industry stocks with a cautionary but in-line outlook, according to an Investing.com report on Monday. 

The research firm said that the topline growth would be muted, and margins might be pressured broadly in the sector due to changing consumer preferences and high input costs.

It kicked off coverage on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) and General Mills, Inc (GIS) with an 'underweight' rating and price targets of $29 and $53, respectively. 

The target for Kraft Heinz is the same as its current share price, while General Mills’ target implies a 9% downside.

On the other hand, it rated Mondelez International, Inc (MDLZ) 'overweight' with a price target of $69, implying a 6.2% upside.

Morgan Stanley said Mondelez will benefit from higher-growth geographies and durable pricing power. At the same time, Kraft Heinz and General Mills face concerns over weaker topline trends and lower earnings visibility.

The brokerage named BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) as its top pick in the basket of packaged food stocks.

It gave an 'overweight' rating and a $84 price target, adding that current price trends in the stock provide an attractive entry point.

Shares of Bellring Brands jumped 4.1% to $73.55 on Monday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Bellring Brands and Kraft Heinz was 'neutral,' while investors were 'bearish' on Mondelez and General Mills.

Consumer staple companies are typically more resilient to headwinds like inflation than those selling discretionary items.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), the largest and most popular ETF that tracks consumer staple stocks, is up 1% year to date compared to the 1.9% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Crown Castle Slips Premarket After CEO Moskowitz Exits, Retail Cautiously Looks For Answers

Crown Castle Slips Premarket After CEO Moskowitz Exits, Retail Cautiously Looks For Answers

Recent Stories

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report AJR

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report

Seoul Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH) snt

Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon
Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

Video Icon
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Video Icon
'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon