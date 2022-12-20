Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet pilot's poetic in-flight announcement amused passengers; watch viral video

    A hilarious video of a SpiceJet pilot's poetic announcement for the onboard passengers on a Delhi to Srinagar flight will make your day.

    SpiceJet pilot's poetic in-flight announcement amused passengers; watch viral video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    While travelling, in-flight announcements about flight routes, distance, temperature, weather and other onboard rules and regulations are often similar and monotonous. They are often instructed 
    by the pilot or the in charge of the cabin crew before flight takeoff to advise about set procedures for the passengers. However, this airline staff come up with a creative yet exciting way of delivering the in-flight statements. 

    Twitter user Eepsita shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the flight route and other information in the caption.
    The video demonstrates a SpiceJet pilot's hilarious onboard announcement.

    Also Read: Watch: Speeding Mahindra Bolero crashes into dhaba in Surat; several injured

    According to the caption, this incident was witnessed on a Delhi to Srinagar flight when she was travelling. And the pilot began disclosing mandatory information in English and then shifted to Hindi over the public address system.

    The over-a-minute video starts with the inside view of a SpiceJet flight. In the background, a pilot can be heard announcing in Hindi and that too in a poetic manner. The airline staff's choice of words and hilarious phrases to deliver instructions to the passengers captured netizens' attention. He reveals the details about the flight duration, altitude and other inflight services by rhyming the words at the end of each line and providing the information with a poetic twist of his own. During his announcement, the onboard passengers were heard chuckling in the video. 

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 148K views and 5831 likes. Social media users were delighted at the pilot's unique talent and imagination. 

    Netizens also expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "It's the captain. I remember an Indigo pilot doing something similar a couple of months back." Another person mentioned, "Kuchh Bhi... Agar take off se pehle captain aisa comedy karta to bahut saare passengers utar jaate plane se.." Take a look.

    Also Read: Passengers’ heated argument on flight, goes viral; watch video

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Video Icon