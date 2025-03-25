user
user

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Earlier, analysts at GLJ Research trimmed their price target for Canadian Solar, citing solar oversupply risks and the company’s inability to sell projects profitably.

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report scheduled to be released later in the day.

Canadian Solar is expected to report a loss of $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share that it reported during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s revenue is expected to come in at $1.57 billion, declining from $1.7 billion that it reported in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year 2024, Canadian Solar is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, significantly lower than the $3.87 that it posted in 2023.

Revenue for the full year is expected to drop to $6.15 billion from $7.61 billion in 2023.

Earlier, analysts at GLJ Research trimmed their price target for Canadian Solar to $7.28 from $12.28, according to The Fly. It maintained a ‘Sell’ rating due to solar oversupply risks.

The brokerage also cited Canadian Solar not being able to sell its projects profitably.

Koyfin data shows the average price target for Canadian Solar is $15.52, implying a 60% upside from Monday’s closing price.

Of the 10 brokerage calls, five either recommend ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while there are four ‘Sell’ and ‘Strong Sell’ ratings. One brokerage has a ‘Hold’ recommendation.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Canadian Solar declined but remained in the ‘bullish’ (65/100) territory. Message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

CSIQ retail sentiment.jpg CSIQ sentiment and message volume March 25, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said while they expect bad Q4 results, the guidance for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be “strong.”

Canadian Solar’s stock has declined nearly 13% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Crown Castle Slips Premarket After CEO Moskowitz Exits, Retail Cautiously Looks For Answers

Crown Castle Slips Premarket After CEO Moskowitz Exits, Retail Cautiously Looks For Answers

Recent Stories

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report AJR

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report

Seoul Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH) snt

Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon
Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

Video Icon
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Video Icon
'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon