Tamil actor Shihan Hussaini passes away in Chennai after battling blood cancer – Read more

Tamil Actor Shihan Hussaini Passed Away: South actor Shihan Hussaini breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai, he was suffering from blood cancer for a long time. His family confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday (March 25). The family said in a Facebook post that his body will be kept at his residence in Besant Nagar till Tuesday evening. The last rites will be performed in Madurai.

Shihan Hussaini's Family Confirmed the News of Demise

The Facebook post read, "It is with great sadness that I inform you that HU has left us. His body will be kept at his residence in Besant Nagar on the evening of March 25 - Hussaini & Family. Hussaini was lovingly called Hu by his fans.

The family has also requested Hussaini's archery students to come in their shooting uniform. "If possible, come with your bow and arrow to shoot some arrows."

Decided to Donate Body Before Death

A few days before his death, Hussaini shared his health update on social media. In a post, he told about donating his body for medical research. He had also signed the medical certificate. It was used to donate his body to medical students to learn body structure science. Hussaini wrote - Preparing for death, but not giving up.

Hussaini's Popular Movies

Reportedly, the Government of Tamil Nadu had also helped him with Rs 5 lakh for his cancer treatment. Hussaini started his acting career in 1986 with Kamal Haasan starrer Punnagai Mannan. He also played an important role in Rajinikanth's Velaikaran. He has played important roles in Bloodstone, Unnai Soli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters and Vedan films.

