Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock bucked the broader market strength on Monday, with the substantial year-to-date gains and a ratings downgrade likely serving as pushbacks.

The stock is the second best-performing S&P 500 stock this year, thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) server maker becoming current with its financial reports filing and an upbeat revenue outlook for the fiscal year 2026.

The broader S&P 500 Index soared 1.76% on Monday, riding on the optimism that President Donald Trump will tone down his tariff rhetoric and go slow on it. On the other hand, Super Micro stock fell 1.02% to $41.72 as Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng downgraded Super Micro stock to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ and reduced the price target for the stock to $32 from $40, Marketwatch reported.

The bearish outlook was blamed on the likelihood of Super Micro losing its edge in the AI server market amid intensifying competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co. (HPE) and Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL).

According to the analyst, the risks from increased competition are heightened, given that two of Super Micro’s customers made up a combined 58% of revenue in the second quarter.

The analyst doubted whether the company could hit its $40 billion revenue forecast for 2026.

Super Micro stock could be in the spotlight on Tuesday as Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah said Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is working with Super Micro and Dell to build an AI data center.

The message volume on the Super Micro stream on Stocktwits increased by 1,300% over the past 24 hours.

Retail traders have turned mostly positive on the stock following the Apple rumor.

A user shared a technical chart to support his view that the stock is positioned for a huge run.

Super Micro stock has gained nearly 37% year-to-date. The Koyfin-compiled average analyst’s price target for the stock is $52.48, implying nearly a 26% upside from the last close.

