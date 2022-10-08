Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Ravana ride bike on Mumbai streets for road safety

    The Mumbai Police's Instagram account is famous for sharing trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to encourage people and spread awareness about road safety and other laws. While several other police departments in India have followed their path and started posting trending references to reach out to the younger generation, the Mumbai Police department remains at the top of the list. Recently, the department utilised the video of Ravana to assert the importance of wearing a helmet.

    On the occasion of the Navratri festival, where each form of Goddess Durga is worshipped across the country, Mumbai police shared this video with the message to create awareness on road safety in the caption.

    Dussehra festival marks victory over evil. One of the primary highlights of the festival is burning Ravana's life-size effigy. It looks like Mumbai Police utilised this opportunity, and one cannot stop complimenting them for their creativity.

    The video starts with a man dressed as Ravana leaving his house and riding a bike in the city to reach a venue. After stopping at a signal, Ravana witnesses a man on a scooter not wearing a helmet but carrying it with him. He also tells the man to wear the helmet, but that person ignores Ravana. 

    As the video proceeds, the demon king points out that he has ten heads to survive in case of an accident, but humans only have only one. Therefore, the use of helmets as a safety measure is a must.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 26K likes and 179 comments. Social media users praised the idea and thanked the police department for being innovative with advisory posts. A user wrote, "Very creative..hats off." Another person commented, "Good msg. But people still dnt wear helmets. Rules shud be strict." Take a look.

