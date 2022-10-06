Boy catches giant king cobra with bare hands; find out what happens next

A spine-chilling video shows a boy catching one of the most venomous snakes in the world, the king cobra, with its tail.

No matter their size or breed, snakes are one of the scariest creatures in the world. And the King Cobra is considered one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Research says King Cobra's venom

instantly affects the nervous system and kills humans within 15 minutes. The King Cobra bite can kill an elephant. Also, a small amount of venom is enough to paralyse a human. So it is difficult to handle such a vicious creature without expertise.

That is why most of us will run out of sight if we encounter a poisonous snake or venomous reptile. However, many animal enthusiasts and snake handlers have overcome this fear. Not just that, it is a part of their everyday work for a few people.

Recently, a hair-raising video of a young catching a king cobra with its tail has emerged on social media. Instagram user animalsinthenaturetoday shared this video on their handle.

The short clip starts with the boy standing beside a king cobra on a roadside. As the snake crawls away from the place, the boy holds the snake by its tail and pulls it. While the cobra turns its head in a defensive position, the man lifts the snake with its hood spread. Also, the snake attempts to attack him on his leg. Finally, the boy moves back and waits for the opportunity. He slowly moves his hand over the cobra's head and holds its head tightly so it cannot bite him.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 155k views and 2,966 likes. Social media users were amazed and terrified at the same time after watching the clip. Netizens also praised the boy for controlling the snake bravely as an expert.

There are approximately 3,000 species of snakes living on the planet. The inland taipan is believed to be the most vicious snake in the world. Watch the video.

