Watch: Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; female cop injured

A video that has gone viral on social media shows two groups of women fighting for seats. However, according to the caption, a female cop was injured in the incident, and a case was filed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi GRP.

Local trains in Mumbai can be quite boring for commuters during travelling. One board arrives at its destination and goes about its business. However, events on this particular local train ride caused passengers to look up from their phones and take notice. A video widely circulating on social media shows two groups of women aggressively fighting for seats. According to the caption, a female cop was hurt in the incident, and a case was filed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi GRP.

The video shows the women aggressively slapping and pulling each other's hair. The video's caption read, "Fight between two female passengers over a seat in Mumbai Local Train." At least three women, including the officer, were injured.

Watch here:

A similar incident occurred on the Delhi Metro. A viral video on social media showed two women fighting over the seating arrangement. While one sits comfortably on the seat, the other struggles to find a place for herself, and this is where the drama begins.

"With everyone focused on the fight, I can't look past the burger wali didi tossing what appears to be a ketchup sachet piece on the floor. A Twitter user commented, "those two bags taking up so much space, it could have made room for the standing lady," wrote another.

Previously, a boy and a girl had a heated argument inside the metro. As if that wasn't enough, the girl slapped the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed to have purchased a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy objected, claiming that it couldn't have cost more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly irritated, slapped the boy. The boy cautioned and reminded her that she was in a public area. When the girl refused to stop, the boy slapped her as well.



Also Read: Horrific video: Teenage boy slips and falls off Mumbai local train

Also Read: Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

Also Read: Fully-vaccinated Mumbaikars can board local trains from August 15