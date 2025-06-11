Over 1,000 protesters marched in downtown Chicago against immigration raids under the Trump administration. The rally joins nationwide protests demanding an end to deportations and condemning ICE enforcement and military involvement.

Chicago: Following Los Angeles, Chicago erupted in protest on Tuesday as over 1,000 demonstrators rallied against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration raids. The protests, part of a growing national movement, disrupted traffic in the downtown Loop as crowds demanded an end to deportations.

Demonstrators rally downtown, disrupt major roads

Protesters first gathered outside the immigration court on East Adams Street around 3 pm. A second rally was held at Federal Plaza at 5:30 pm. The two groups eventually merged, marching through downtown and temporarily shutting down parts of Lake Shore Drive in a dramatic act of civil disobedience.

Nationwide anger over ICE enforcement and military presence

Similar protests have taken place or are planned in cities including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Portland, Boston, and Philadelphia. Activists say these coordinated demonstrations reflect widespread frustration over what they describe as harsh immigration enforcement measures and the deployment of military forces in civilian operations.

Protesters call for end to deportations, denounce Trump policies

Chanting slogans and holding signs, protesters condemned President Donald Trump's deportation policies and called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Police monitored the situation closely, using bicycles to manage the crowd and redirect traffic.

Washington DC sees similar scenes; political slogans expand

In Washington, DC, journalist Laura Loomer shared videos of protesters chanting, "From Palestine to Mexico, the border wall has to go," suggesting a blend of pro-Palestinian and anti-ICE sentiments. Loomer claimed that some demonstrators wore keffiyehs and that pro-Hamas groups were active in the protests—allegations that have not been independently verified.

