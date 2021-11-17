  • Facebook
    Prabhas gifts something special to his fan that it will make you jealous, check it out

    We need not elaborate on the fan following that Prabhas has. Here's what the actor did for one of his fans which is too cute for words. Check out the same here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 9:29 PM IST
    We don't need to elaborate on the kind of fan following South actor Prabhas has. He has his fans globally. It is rightly said that superstars in the country are made because of the type of roles they play in hit films. Due to the same, it leads to a massive fan following. Although as stars, it is important for them to give back to their fans. We have seen that some stars do not get that much fame because they get disconnected from their fans. However, Prabhas will never face that issue. He always goes out of his way to keep his fans happy, knowing that the Baahubali actor has a fanbase worldwide.

    A photo is doing roundabouts where Prabhas is seen with his ardent fan. The actor can be seen dedicating some time from his hectic schedule to the fan. A glimpse of the photo shows that the fan had his head shaven and had written the name of the actor was written on his head. Although, the main reason for the photo to go viral is due to a gift item. Reports have suggested that Prabhas has gifted the fan an expensive Fossil watch.

    For the unversed, it was not for the first time that Prabhas had showered love on his diehard fans with souvenirs. He had gifted the same during the promotion of his next movie Baahubali 2. To talk about the actor, he has an elder brother named Pramod Uppalapati and an elder sister named Pragathi. The actor hails from a filmy background.
     

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 9:32 PM IST
