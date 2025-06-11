Pakistani citizen Muhammad Shahzeb Khan has been extradited to the US for allegedly plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York on the anniversary of the Hamas attack.

A Pakistani national residing in Canada has been extradited to the United States to face terrorism-related charges for allegedly plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City, US officials announced on Tuesday.

Attack Allegedly Planned for Hamas Attack Anniversary

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the US following an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York. According to the US Department of Justice, Khan is accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and planning acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the gravity of the plot in a statement shared on social media platform X.

"Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism," Patel posted.

"In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 -- the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," he added.

FBI Foiled the Plot Before Execution

The FBI Director credited law enforcement efforts in both the US and Canada for preventing the attack before it could be carried out.

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down -- and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the US and will face American justice," Patel stated.

He also used the case to underline the broader implications of ongoing terror threats.

"This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world," Patel said, while also acknowledging a "disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities."

Jay Clayton, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed the intended target and the terrorist motivation behind the alleged plot.

Khan “planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of the Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS,” Clayton said.

Khan is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.