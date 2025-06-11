- Home
Hina Khan to Sreejita De: 6 Bollywood actresses who didn’t change religion after marriage
Some Bollywood actresses, like Hina Khan and Sreejita De, continued following their own faith after marriage. Their choices reflect personal values and mutual respect in their relationships.
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 12:07 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan
Hina Khan recently married her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. However, she didn't change her religion for the marriage.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee married Shanwaz Shaikh in 2022. She didn't change her religion for the marriage.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani married Mohit Sehgal, a Hindu Punjabi actor. She did not change her religion for this marriage.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Sreejita De
Sreejita De married Michael Blohm Pape. She did not change her religion for this marriage.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Kishwer Merchant
Kishwer Merchant married Suyyash Rai, who is Hindu. Kishwer did not change her religion for this marriage.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Rakshanda Khan
Rakshanda Khan married actor Sachin Tyagi, but she did not change her religion for the marriage.
