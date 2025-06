Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias will perform live in Mumbai, India, on October 30th at the MMRDA Grounds. The concert will feature hits from his extensive three-decade career

If you are a fan of Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and want to see him perform live, then there's great news for you.

Enrique is coming to India this October for a grand show in Mumbai.

As per an official statement, the 'Hero' hitmaker will perform in Mumbai on October 30, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.



Enrique will deliver a career-spanning setlist encompassing both iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his three-decade-plus career.

Enrique, who first exploded onto the scene in 1995, has sold over 180 million albums and amassed over 40 billion streams. He holds the record for 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts, including 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart, surpassing Michael Jackson for the most number ones in that chart's history. He is a recipient of multiple Grammys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards and ASCAP Awards.

He last toured the country in 2012 with his "Euphoria World Tour," performing in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. 'Hero', 'Baby I Like It', 'Bailamos' and 'Beautiful' are some of his memorable tracks that audience still listen on loop.

This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring luminaries such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa.