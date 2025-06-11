Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan: 4 past relationships of Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty's name has been linked with the underworld, Akshay Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, and Salman Khan. What's the truth behind these rumors? Learn about the untold stories of Shilpa's life
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 12:15 PM
1 Min read
Linked with the Underworld
When Shilpa Shetty joined the film industry, her name was linked to the underworld. However, Shilpa dismissed these as rumors.
Akshay Kumar
According to media reports, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar had a long-term affair. It's said they even wanted to marry, but it didn't work out.
Anubhav Sinha
After Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's name was linked with popular director Anubhav Sinha. However, Anubhav was married, so they parted ways.
Salman Khan
Shilpa Shetty's name was also linked with Salman Khan. However, both dismissed these reports as fake.
Raj Kundra
Later, in 2009, Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra. The couple has a son and a daughter.
