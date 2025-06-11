A disturbing pattern of heinous crimes is emerging from the Indian heartlands to the metros—where jealousy, extramarital affairs, and deep-rooted grudges transform lovers and spouses into ruthless killers.

A disturbing pattern of heinous crimes is emerging from the Indian heartlands to the metros—where jealousy, extramarital affairs, and deep-rooted grudges transform lovers and spouses into ruthless killers. From the scenic hills of Meghalaya to the bustling lanes of Bengaluru, marriage has become a stage for deception, revenge, and horror and unsettling details of recent criminal cases, including Raja Raghuvanshi and Saurabh Rajput's murder in Meerut, have left the nation absolutely stunned.

Behind veils of love lie poisonous plots, lovers with daggers, and grisly acts where killers attempt to hide every trace of their crimes.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally hacked to death during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, suffering multiple deep head wounds from a sharp weapon. His newlywed wife, Sonam, along with three hired assassins, was arrested after Raja’s body was found near a waterfall gorge, abandoned beside a bloodied machete.

Investigators suspect a deadly affair and a cold-blooded murder conspiracy to erase Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam has been accused of being “fully involved” in the murder by allegedly hiring killers to get rid of her husband.

'Stabbed her 13 times': Bengaluru techie kills lover, mother of 2 at hotel

In South Bengaluru, 33-year-old Harini R, mother of two, was stabbed thirteen times in a hotel room by her longtime lover, Yashas. After years of extra-marital affair, Harini’s decision to end things triggered a fatal frenzy. Yashas confessed after a failed suicide attempt. The affair her family tried to end cost her life.

Atul Subhash suicide case

A Bengaluru techie, Atul Subhash, died by suicide, amidst a messy divorce and a brutal custody battle. His haunting last video and suicide note laid bare claims of psychological torment at the hands of his estranged wife and in-laws—shedding light on how toxic marriages can push even the strongest minds over the edge.

Chilling Meerut drum case

A man identified as Saurabh Rajput flew back from London to surprise his wife Muskan Rastogi—only to be poisoned and murdered by her and her lover, Sahil Shukla. Chilling details of the case sent shockwaves across India after it was revealed that Rajput's body was chopped into 15 pieces and put inside a sealed, cement-filled blue drum at his house in Meerut's Brahmpuri locality on March 19.

Police investigation revealed that Muskaan and Sahil attacked the 32-year-old former Merchant Navy officer with a butcher's knife after drugging him. They stabbed him in the heart multiple times and slit his throat. They escaped but eventually were caught when Saurabh's six-year-old daughter reportedly told her grandmother, “Papa is in the drum.”

'Extremely tortured by wife, in-laws': Delhi bizman Puneet Khurana suicide

Businessman Puneet Khurana was discovered hanging at his home. Behind the suicide loomed allegations of sustained harassment from his wife and in-laws. His family claimed his social media was hacked and he was mentally tortured in the backdrop of a bitter divorce battle.

In a video recorded before his death, 40-year-old Delhi-based cafe owner Puneet Khurana alleged that mental torture and unreasonable demands from his wife Manika Pahwa and in-laws drove him to suicide. The incident occurred in the Model Town area of Delhi, with Khurana leaving behind a series of video statements outlining his ordeal.

Khurana described how ongoing divorce proceedings, initiated through mutual consent, had devolved into a bitter dispute with his wife and in-laws. Khurana claimed that financially burdensome demands were imposed upon him, including an additional payment of Rs 10 lakh, which he could not afford.

Haryana YouTuber kills husband with lover's help while her son slept in the same house

Ravina, a YouTuber from Haryana, and her lover strangled her husband Praveen and dumped his body in a drain. The duo transported the corpse on a bike, caught on CCTV, and Ravina’s eventual confession shattered the digital facade of a perfect life.

Throat-slit Murder plot

Janta and her boyfriend Bashir lured her husband Mastan to a remote location under false pretenses. There, they drugged him and slit his throat. To mislead police, they framed a co-worker—but the truth unraveled quickly, exposing a chilling betrayal born of lust.

Newlywed husband shot dead in Auraiya

Just 15 days into her marriage, Pragati arranged the cold-blooded murder of her husband, Dilip. Alongside her lover, Anurag, she used wedding cash to fund a contract killer who shot Dilip dead in a field. The marriage may have been arranged, but the murder was meticulously planned.

The Shraddha Walkar HORROR

In a chilling case that shook the nation, Aaftab Poonawala strangled his live-in partner Shraddha, then dismembered her body into 35 parts, storing them in a fridge and discarding them piece by piece in the Chhatarpur forest in Delhi. He allegedly burned her face to hide her identity. Months later, Shraddha’s father’s complaint led police to a tale of monstrous cruelty.

Nikki Yadav brutal murder case

When Nikki Yadav resisted her husband Sahil Gehlot’s arranged second marriage, she was killed and her body hidden in a fridge. Sahil and his family were arrested, exposing a horrifying web of conspiracy, manipulation, and murder.

'Gagged, slapped, stabbed in abdomen': Bengaluru techie stuffs wife into suitcase

Chilling details emerged into the brutal killing of 32-year-old Gouri Anil Sambrekar allegedly by her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, in Bengaluru. The 36-year-old accused not only stabbed his wife to death at their home in Doddakammanahalli near Hulimavu but also attempted to stuff her into a suitcase while she was still alive.

The couple, who had recently moved from Mumbai to Bengaluru, had been facing marital discord. After a heated argument spiraled into a deadly altercation, Rakesh in a fit of rage, slapped her. In retaliation, Gouri allegedly flung a kitchen knife at him, causing a minor injury. Despite her desperate struggle - evident from the nail marks found on his body - Gouri died. As she bled out, losing consciousness, Rakesh gagged her, sealed her inside the suitcase, and began cleaning the crime scene.

Karnataka SHOCKER! Poison and smothering kills husband

Prathima, a beauty parlour owner, poisoned her husband Balakrishna’s food and smothered him in his sleep with help from her lover Dileep. They staged a natural death, but the postmortem report led the police straight to their deadly plot.

These tales aren’t just about murder - they’re harrowing reflections of shattered trust, obsession, and the volatile depths of human emotion. Love, when tainted by betrayal, transforms into something unrecognizably sinister, leaving behind a trail of blood, broken vows, and forever-damaged families.