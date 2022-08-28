Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

The girl shouted and yelled for onlookers to stop the bike-riding guy from stealing her phone. The mobile thief is pursued by two other guys, who eventually catch him. You won't expect the end's funny twist, though.

While women in rural regions are concerned about the lack of restrooms, smartphone or chain snatching is rising in the Indian metropolis. Social media has recently been flooded with reports of speeding bicyclists stealing peoples' phones out of their hands while they converse on the phone. One such incident included a girl who was strolling along the street when her phone was stolen. You won't anticipate the end's funny surprise, which will astound you, nonetheless.

Also Read: Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

Instagram user hyderabad_merejaan posted this video with the caption, "Didi ka boyfriend chor hai." The viral video shows the recording of the busy road, where a man arrives on a bike, snatches a girl’s phone, strikes her lightly on the head, and then escapes. Instantly, the girl screams and requests nearby people to help catch him. Upon her request, two men chase the smartphone thief on a two-wheeler and manage to capture him. They also recovered the phone and brought the thief in front of the girl, who was crying and waiting on the side of a road.

The girl grabs her phone back, points out the offender, and yells at him for stealing his phone. She is simultaneously asked whether she knows the man who helped her. When she reveals that he was her boyfriend. The person hits the thief on the head for wasting his time after being shocked to learn that he is the girl's lover.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 5.6 million views and 475K likes. Social media users found the video hilarious and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "How to check your girl's phone without breakup? Just steal it and check." Another person commented, "She's crying we are laughing." Watch the video.

Also Read: Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens