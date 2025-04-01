Canada Goose Stock Hits All-Time Low On Analyst Downgrade: Retail Investors Turn Bearish

Read Full Article

U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) fell 3.5% to an all-time low of $7.95 on Monday after Barclays downgraded the company's rating.

The research firm lowered its rating to 'underweight' from 'equal weight', and price target by $2 to $8, according to The Fly.

Barclays analysts said the Canadian retailer faces risks due to its reliance on Canadian production and increasing competition from competing brands.

The U.S. is set to roll out higher tariffs on imports from Canada.

Some of those risks are already priced in the company's shares, the analysts added.

Canada Goose is known for its outerwear, including down-filled parkas, jackets, and accessories, and sells directly to consumers and through wholesale channels.

In February, Canada Goose said its total revenue decreased by C$2 million (about $1.39 million) to C$607.9 million in the third quarter, while adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$1.51 per share from C$1.37 per share.

The company lowered its forecast for margin on adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for fiscal 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment fell into 'bearish' territory from 'neutral' a day prior. Message volume jumped to 'high' from 'extremely low'.

GOOS sentiment and message volume as of March 31 | Source: Stocktwits

A user speculated that the company is positioning itself in the premium category in the run-up to an eventual sale to French luxury brand LVMH.

GOOS shares are down 18% year to date.

(C$1 = $0.69)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos