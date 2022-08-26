Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens

Time and again, we love to watch animals and birds videos as they are captivating and adorable most times. As human beings, we love animals and birds and wish to share a special bond with them. People will go to any length to keep cute pets at home and lavish love on them, especially for their comfort.

One can find several crazy and entertaining videos of incredible creatures on the Internet. In one such attempt, a human created two gorgeous seats for his pet parrots. Exciting, right? Watching this beautiful video might help you to release stress and bring a smile to your face. The crazy video also shows the unique usage of face masks.

This video of two little pet parrots travelling in a car while sitting in their special seats has grabbed netizens' attention and created ripples on social media platforms. Instagram user views.max shared this video with the caption, "Modern problem required modern solutions."

In the video, two parrots (the first one yellow and white, and the other green and yellow) can be seen swinging in tiny hammocks created with two face masks. The face masks were dangled from the hooks near the handle above the car window. The video shows parrots enjoying their ride while swinging and looking at the lovely outside view. Going by the video, it appears the owner offers utmost importance to the safety and entertainment of his loved pets. However, there is no information about the owner or where this video was recorded.



After being shared online, the video received over 4.5 million views and 269K likes. Social media users were delighted and found the video super cute. Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section with heart-eye emojis. A user wrote, "Masks put to good use!" Another person commented, "Luxury life of cockatiel." Watch the video.

