Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens

    A viral video of two little pet parrots travelling in a car sitting in their unique seats has emerged on social media.

    Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Time and again, we love to watch animals and birds videos as they are captivating and adorable most times. As human beings, we love animals and birds and wish to share a special bond with them. People will go to any length to keep cute pets at home and lavish love on them, especially for their comfort.

    One can find several crazy and entertaining videos of incredible creatures on the Internet. In one such attempt, a human created two gorgeous seats for his pet parrots. Exciting, right? Watching this beautiful video might help you to release stress and bring a smile to your face. The crazy video also shows the unique usage of face masks.

    Also Read: Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react
     
    This video of two little pet parrots travelling in a car while sitting in their special seats has grabbed netizens' attention and created ripples on social media platforms.  Instagram user views.max shared this video with the caption, "Modern problem required modern solutions."

    In the video, two parrots (the first one yellow and white, and the other green and yellow) can be seen swinging in tiny hammocks created with two face masks. The face masks were dangled from the hooks near the handle above the car window. The video shows parrots enjoying their ride while swinging and looking at the lovely outside view. Going by the video, it appears the owner offers utmost importance to the safety and entertainment of his loved pets. However, there is no information about the owner or where this video was recorded.
     
    After being shared online, the video received over 4.5 million views and 269K likes. Social media users were delighted and found the video super cute. Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section with heart-eye emojis. A user wrote, "Masks put to good use!" Another person commented, "Luxury life of cockatiel." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react - gps

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

    Watch Mandarin duck's swim time will blow your mind!-tgy

    Watch: Mandarin duck’s swim time will blow your mind!

    Watch Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral

    100 year old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting arrested on her birthday gcw

    100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

    Viral video: Handpump in MP's Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously - gps

    Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    Recent Stories

    Supertech twin tower demolition Health dept issues advisory ambulances to be deployed more gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Health dept issues advisory, ambulances to be deployed & more

    football Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more snt

    Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more

    Pakistan declares National Emergency after 937 people die due to floods - adt

    Pakistan declares National Emergency after 937 people die due to floods

    Hartalika Teej 2022 Observing fast during pregnancy? Keep these things in mind drb

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Observing fast during pregnancy? Keep these things in mind

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend RBA

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon