Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

Delhi Police's latest covid awareness post features Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa. The department used the viral video to spread an important message about using face masks.

Various state police departments use innovative strategies to create awareness about many issues. Mumbai, Pune and UP Police's Twitter handle often run several social media campaigns and post awareness videos to inspire people to follow the rules. They regularly use trending references from famous dialogues, movies and popular songs. In one such attempt, the Delhi police decided to protect residents by creating awareness about COVID-19 protocols.



As we know, a dialogue from the Hindi television serial "Anupamaa" has become extremely popular. To create awareness about wearing masks in the wake of COVID-19, Delhi Police used the viral scene featuring Anupama and her influential dialogue.

Also Read: Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

Delhi reported 702 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while four people died from the infection. The positivity rate stood at 4.49 per cent in the state. Therefore, it is advised to adhere to suitable COVID-19 guidelines. As an effort, Delhi Police posted this clip from the television show Anupamaa to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and raise awareness. The police department posted the viral Anupama's dialogue featuring Rupali Ganguly to get the word out regarding the COVID procedure.

Delhi Police shared the video on their official Twitter handle with the caption, "You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol."

In the clip, the lead actress says, “Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar javu akeli javu kisi aur k sath javu jaha javu jab javu jaise bhi javu, aapko kya?”

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 28K views and 894 likes. Social media users, especially Anupamaa fans, loved the innovative message. A user wrote, "Perfect love you police." Another person commented, "Fabulous Ad. Well done, Delhi police." Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France