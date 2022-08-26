Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

    Delhi Police's latest covid awareness post features Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa. The department used the viral video to spread an important message about using face masks.

    Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Various state police departments use innovative strategies to create awareness about many issues. Mumbai, Pune and UP Police's Twitter handle often run several social media campaigns and post awareness videos to inspire people to follow the rules. They regularly use trending references from famous dialogues, movies and popular songs. In one such attempt, the Delhi police decided to protect residents by creating awareness about COVID-19 protocols.
     
    As we know, a dialogue from the Hindi television serial "Anupamaa" has become extremely popular. To create awareness about wearing masks in the wake of COVID-19, Delhi Police used the viral scene featuring Anupama and her influential dialogue. 

    Also Read: Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    Delhi reported 702 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while four people died from the infection. The positivity rate stood at 4.49 per cent in the state. Therefore, it is advised to adhere to suitable COVID-19 guidelines. As an effort, Delhi Police posted this clip from the television show Anupamaa to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and raise awareness. The police department posted the viral Anupama's dialogue featuring Rupali Ganguly to get the word out regarding the COVID procedure.

    Delhi Police shared the video on their official Twitter handle with the caption, "You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol."

    In the clip, the lead actress says, “Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar javu akeli javu kisi aur k sath javu jaha javu jab javu jaise bhi javu, aapko kya?” 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 28K views and 894 likes. Social media users, especially Anupamaa fans, loved the innovative message. A user wrote, "Perfect love you police." Another person commented, "Fabulous Ad. Well done, Delhi police." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Mandarin duck's swim time will blow your mind!-tgy

    Watch: Mandarin duck’s swim time will blow your mind!

    Watch Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Woman repeatedly tries to climb train's roof; video goes viral

    100 year old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting arrested on her birthday gcw

    100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

    Viral video: Handpump in MP's Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously - gps

    Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh creates 'AAFAT' with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh creates 'AAFAT' with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda (WATCH)

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gets inked; shows off curves in body-hugging mini dress snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gets inked; shows off curves in body-hugging mini dress

    Air India to restore all staff salaries to pre-Covid levels - adt

    Air India to restore all staff salaries to pre-Covid levels

    SBI begins WhatsApp Banking service here s a guide to check account balance mini statement more gcw

    SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon