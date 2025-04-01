user
Microvast Stock Jumps After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Eyes Bonanza

The company posted an adjusted net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.04 per share, a year earlier.

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Microvast (MVST) stock soared 29% in extended trade on Monday after the company topped Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly revenue.

The company, which makes battery systems for electric vehicles, posted a record fourth-quarter revenue of $113.4 million, which topped Wall Street’s estimated $92.5 million, according to FinChat data.

Microvast posted an adjusted net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.04 per share, a year earlier.

“The revenue growth achieved in EMEA is encouraging, and we would expect to continue this growth into 2025,” said CEO Yang Wu.

“Our backlog has grown to $401.3 million as regional demand for our technology continues to rapidly grow. We have realized great successes in the global heavy industrials segment and the maturing Korean market.”

Microvast also said that in the Asia Pacific region, the company is moving forward with the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion and anticipates having the additional capacity online in the fourth quarter of 2025 to meet rising customer demand.

For 2025, the Stafford, Texas-based company aims to post revenue between $450 million and $475 million, implying a growth of 18% to 25% year-over-year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (83/100) territory from ‘bullish’(58/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.'

MVST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:47 a.m. ET on April 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits MVST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:47 a.m. ET on April 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader dubbed the stock a hidden gem and said the share price is “completely disconnected from fundamentals.”

Another trader said the forecast alongside the stock’s price-to-book ratio means the share price is very cheap.

Microvast shares have fallen 48% year-to-date (YTD).

