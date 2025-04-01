user
Delhi Court orders FIR against BJP minister Kapil Mishra to probe alleged role in 2020 riots case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and further investigation against Delhi Law and Justice Minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in the 2020 riots in the northeastern part of the city.

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 3:23 PM IST

The court found a cognizable offence against Mishra that need to be investigated. It said that on the basis of material placed by Delhi Police his presence was in the area of Kardam Puri. "It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required," the judge said, reported TOI.

The court found a cognizable offence against Mishra that need to be investigated. It said that on the basis of material placed by Delhi Police his presence was in the area of Kardam Puri. "It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required," the judge said, reported TOI.

The court was hearing an application filed by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, in Aug 2024, who sought an FIR against Mishra, the then SHO of Dayalpur police station, and five others, including BJP Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Mishra, an MLA from Karawal Nagar, was appointed as a minister in Delhi govt, overseeing the law and justice, labour and tourism departments. On February 27, Delhi Police opposed the plea, stating that Mishra's role was already investigated in relation to a larger conspiracy. 

The 2020 Delhi riots, or North East Delhi riots, were multiple waves of bloodshed, property destruction, and rioting in North East Delhi, beginning on 23 February 2020 and brought about communal mobs attacking each other. The case involved figures like former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and other student activists. 

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police's Special Cell under various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

