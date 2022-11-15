Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction

The male best friends of an Indian groom nailed the desi look by draping colourful sarees and walking down Michigan Avenue in Chicago. They finished the look by wearing bindis on their brows.

Friends of the bride and groom regularly perform pranks or put on acts for the couple on their wedding day. It can be exciting or eye-catching enough to attract the party's attention. While most groups choose popular activities such as dance performances as a surprise, some defy norms and expectations by doing something completely crazy or unconventional, such as the two men in a now-viral video from Chicago.

The gesture was well documented and uploaded on Paraagon Films' Instagram account. The groom busted out laughing when he saw his buddies' outfits.

A woman is seen in the video aiding the two men with their pleats. The men are seen heading down the street with the bride in the next scene. When the groom sees the group, he bursts out laughing.

"Just an ordinary wedding morning with the groom's two best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees," the description read.

The video has received over 27k likes and 150 comments. Those who admired the gesture said it would stay with the groom for the rest of his life.

"White dudes look lovely in everything lol!!!" said one person. They seem so lovely in their exquisite saree pleats. This is so wholesome."

"Well, my parents will be pleased if I bring one home like this," another joked.

(Image credit: Paraagon Films)

