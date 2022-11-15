Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction

    The male best friends of an Indian groom nailed the desi look by draping colourful sarees and walking down Michigan Avenue in Chicago. They finished the look by wearing bindis on their brows.

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Friends of the bride and groom regularly perform pranks or put on acts for the couple on their wedding day. It can be exciting or eye-catching enough to attract the party's attention. While most groups choose popular activities such as dance performances as a surprise, some defy norms and expectations by doing something completely crazy or unconventional, such as the two men in a now-viral video from Chicago.

    The male best friends of an Indian groom nailed the desi look by draping colourful sarees and walking down Michigan Avenue in Chicago. They finished the look by wearing bindis on their brows.

    The gesture was well documented and uploaded on Paraagon Films' Instagram account. The groom busted out laughing when he saw his buddies' outfits.

     

    A woman is seen in the video aiding the two men with their pleats. The men are seen heading down the street with the bride in the next scene. When the groom sees the group, he bursts out laughing. 

    "Just an ordinary wedding morning with the groom's two best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees," the description read.

    The video has received over 27k likes and 150 comments. Those who admired the gesture said it would stay with the groom for the rest of his life.

    "White dudes look lovely in everything lol!!!" said one person. They seem so lovely in their exquisite saree pleats. This is so wholesome."

    "Well, my parents will be pleased if I bring one home like this," another joked.

    (Image credit: Paraagon Films)

    Also read: Kerala RPF official saves girl from being crushed under moving train; watch video

    Also read: Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Also read: Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video - gps

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food - gps

    Watch: Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video - gps

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch-tgy

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Lionel Messi think about Argentina being favourites to win snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Messi thinks about Argentina being favourites to win

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Akshara Singh BOLD and SEXY video Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal naughty song Karwa Tel 3 with actress goes viral RBA

    Akshara Singh BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal's naughty song Karwa Tel 3 with actress goes viral

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon