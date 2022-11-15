Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    A snake crawled inside a woman's mouth while she was sleeping. The terrifying video shows a 4-feet snake surgically extracted from a Russian woman's mouth.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    We all go to bed hoping for a good night's sleep; however, a Russian woman experiences a horrific encounter that is beyond her imagination. Snakes are, without a doubt, the most venomous and vicious reptiles in the world. People seek to flee when they see the reptile in close vicinity. Can you picture a serpent entering someone's mouth?

    Yes, you read it right. In one such horrifying incident, a 4-feet-long snake entered a woman's mouth while she was sleeping. The spine-chilling video of a 4-feet snake surgically removed from a woman's mouth went viral on social media. It is believed that, while the woman was sleeping, a 4-feet-long snake entered her mouth and went down her throat. 

    Also Read: Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch

    She was reportedly unwell, and the woman visited the hospital and was put under general anaesthesia after doctors discovered something had gone inside her stomach.

    The 11-second video begins with a woman lying in the operation theatre and the medical staff working to extract the snake through an operation. 
    Moments later, a female doctor dragged a 4-feet-long snake by inserting a surgical device into the mouth of the unconscious woman. In the video, the snake appeared alive and tried to attack the doctor after coming out. Fortunately, the doctor escaped from the reptile's reach without injury.

    Twitter user Fascinating Facts shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.9 million views and 40.1K likes. Social media users were surprised to witness the terrible incident. A user wrote, "That's not a snake; that is a Taenia, a parasite." Another person commented, "Why wouldn't the stomach digest it?."  

    The World Health Organization report says that around 81,000 to 138,000 people die yearly from snake bites. Also, numerous people survive with many complications and other permanent disabilities. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
