Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

After meeting with an accident due to potholes, a man in Bengaluru was seen protesting on the road and asking response from the civic body officials has emerged on social media.

The potholes on Bengaluru roads became a primary civic concern. Potholes and lousy road stretches have increased in the city, all thanks to the incessant rains over the past few months. The apathy of civic bodies is quite evident as the city and the citizens bear the brunt of poor infrastructure, also the bad roads cause many issues for the commoner. The case has also turned out to be a death trap for many. Frustrated by the problems and to emphasise the poor condition of the streets, time and again, many organisations have called for unique protests.

A recent addition to the list is a two-wheeler who protested by sitting on the road after an accident because of a pothole and the rider. Twitter user SpeakUpBengaluru shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning the details about the happening in the caption.

According to the sources, the man fell into a pothole while riding his vehicle around 6 am on Friday near Adarsha theatre, Old Madras Road, Bangalore. In a video, the man can be seen sitting in front of his scooter and heard asking for a response from the civic body officials.

Criticising the Karnataka government, the residents said that the Bengaluru authority would take the concern to fix the potholes only three times. 1. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, 2. Suppose somebody dies due to potholes, 3 if an injured person opposes at the pothole site.

Recently, pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru have led to several accidents. In October, a biker commuting on Yelahanka road died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. Also, a 50-year-old woman commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she attempted to manoeuvre a pothole in Rajajinagar. Later she died in the hospital.



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, some of the stretches in the city were repaired on Friday. Watch the video.

