    Kerala RPF official saves girl from being crushed under moving train; watch video

    An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) official's split-second response saved a minor girl from getting crushed under the wheels of a wagon at Tirur railway station in Kerala's Malappuram district.

    Kerala RPF official saves girl from being crushed under moving train; watch video
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    We often see videos from railway stations where people risk their lives while attempting to board moving trains. Most happenings result in accidents; however, we can also witness the attention and quick response of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel protecting lives in a few cases. Commuters are often fortunate to be saved by a whisker at different locations.

    Not to forget, saviours are certainly superheroes. One such video of alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel whose split-second response saved a minor girl from getting crushed under a speeding train at Tirur railway station in Kerala's Malappuram district.

    The official Twitter handle of RPF India shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    The 14-second-long CCTV video shows a minor girl running to board the moving train. However, she fails to get inside as she loses her balance and falls on the platform. Fortunately, the nearby RPF official gets hold of the girl and drags her away to safety as the train moves forward.
    According to the caption, the RPF constable was identified as Satheesh.

    After being shared online, the video went viral and accumulated over 3800 views. Social media users praised the alert officer in the comments section. A user wrote, "The railroad protection officer was fortunate to be nearby, and the girl was saved in a split second, a remarkable performance." Another person commented, "I am proud of the honest jawans on duty."

    Time and again, Indian Railways has warned people not to board or alight from running trains as it is harmful. Also, cautioned passengers to avoid running on platforms and behind moving trains for safety. However, people attempt to repeat such deadly stunts, and incidents like this keep transpiring. While some were lucky to be saved, others became victims of unfortunate accidents. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
