Watch: Buffalo’s act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe

Social media is a platform where we can see interactions between cute animals of various species that are delightful to watch. However, if those varied species help each other during a sticky situation, then nothing like it. One such video of a buffalo assisting a tortoise has emerged on social media and captured netizens' attention. The heart-warming video shows a buffalo rescuing a tortoise by turning it upside down using its horn.

This video proves that animals are benevolent and exhibit kindness and generosity towards each other. Without verbal communication, animals somehow comprehend each other, when in need. In the video, a water buffalo can be seen trying hard to reverse a tortoise that was somehow stuck on its back. During its attempt, the buffalo manages to flip back the tortoise over with its horn. As the camera pans, the people shooting the video can be seen screaming and cheering for him.

The clip initially shared on TikTok by user @manaskamran has gone crazy viral and resurfaced again. Twitter user Laughs 4 All shared the video with the caption, "Oh no little tortoise...you went and flipped yourself again..."

After being posted online, the video collected over 1.2M views and 30K likes. The act of kindness has won netizens' hearts, who are also surprised by the buffalo’s presence of mind. A user wrote, Amazing how animals are towards each other no matter what the species are, shame humans can’t be the same." Another person commented, "The Bull hearing the Shouts & Applause,is like “ Just helping out my friend, no big deal” No Charge ,Ha Ha." Watch the video.

