Watch: Amidst fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people hang from loaded bus

Amidst extreme fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people who couldn't accommodate in the bus were seen dangling from the door and windows, while many others were sitting inside the luggage box at the back of it.

The Sri Lankan economy has been encountering one of its worst-ever economic crises, resulting from misgoverned finances and untimely tax cuts, the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2019 terrorist attacks that shattered its essential tourism industry. Massive foreign debt, series of lockdowns, rocketing inflation, deficiency in fuel supply, fall in foreign currency reserves, and declined currency value has adversely impacted the country's economic growth.

Sri Lankan economic breakdown has left people struggling to buy food, fuel and other essentials, which has caused political unrest and violence.

The citizens are waiting days for cooking gas and standing in petrol queues that stretch for more than two kilometres. A few people also gave up their vehicles and depended on bicycles or public transportation.

Amidst this, a video emerged on social media wherein people are seen hanging from a moving bus. It was filled with passengers so much that those who wanted to hop on it, were literally seen hanging from the door and the windows of the bus, while a few people were sitting inside the luggage unit at the back of it.

The video was shared by one Manjula Basnayake on the microblogging site Twitter. He captioned it: “Sri Lanka going back to the ast.”

Reportedly, a biker driving behind the bus recorded this video. The unfortunate video was initially shared on TikTok, which is now going viral on the micro-blogging site with over 43k views. A user wrote, "Really sad to see. SL people deserve better than this." Another person commented, "Completely agree. Our country is undergoing a dire crisis and such misleading posts simply create unnecessary animosity amongst us. We don’t need anymore negativity than what we are already dealing with." Watch the video.

