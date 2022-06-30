Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Amidst fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people hang from loaded bus

    Amidst extreme fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people who couldn't accommodate in the bus were seen dangling from the door and windows, while many others were sitting inside the luggage box at the back of it.

    Watch: Amidst fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people hang from loaded bus - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sri Lanka, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    The Sri Lankan economy has been encountering one of its worst-ever economic crises, resulting from misgoverned finances and untimely tax cuts, the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2019 terrorist attacks that shattered its essential tourism industry.  Massive foreign debt, series of lockdowns, rocketing inflation, deficiency in fuel supply, fall in foreign currency reserves, and declined currency value has adversely impacted the country's economic growth.

    Sri Lankan economic breakdown has left people struggling to buy food, fuel and other essentials, which has caused political unrest and violence. 

    Also Read: Watch: 70-year-old woman's dangerous stunt in Ganga: Heart-stopping video goes viral

    The citizens are waiting days for cooking gas and standing in petrol queues that stretch for more than two kilometres. A few people also gave up their vehicles and depended on bicycles or public transportation.  

    Manjula Basnayake on Twitter: "Sri Lanka going back to the past. #Lka pic.twitter.com/sGBowNE6nE / Twitter"

    Sri Lanka going back to the past. #Lka pic.twitter.com/sGBowNE6nE

    Amidst this, a video emerged on social media wherein people are seen hanging from a moving bus. It was filled with passengers so much that those who wanted to hop on it, were literally seen hanging from the door and the windows of the bus, while a few people were sitting inside the luggage unit at the back of it.

    The video was shared by one Manjula Basnayake on the microblogging site Twitter. He captioned it: “Sri Lanka going back to the ast.”

    Reportedly, a biker driving behind the bus recorded this video. The unfortunate video was initially shared on TikTok, which is now going viral on the micro-blogging site with over 43k views. A user wrote, "Really sad to see. SL people deserve better than this." Another person commented, "Completely agree. Our country is undergoing a dire crisis and such misleading posts simply create unnecessary animosity amongst us. We don’t need anymore negativity than what we are already dealing with." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet - gps

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

    Watch Elephant herd's Z+++ security to the newborn is winning the hearts of netizens-tgy

    Watch: Elephant herd's Z+++ security to the newborn is winning the hearts of netizens

    Man proposes to his girlfriend in flight with the help of crew members: viral video - gps

    Man proposes to his girlfriend in flight with the help of crew members: viral video

    Watch: 70-year-old woman's dangerous stunt in Ganga: Heart-stopping video goes viral - gps

    Watch: 70-year-old woman's dangerous stunt in Ganga: Heart-stopping video goes viral

    Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle - gps

    Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle

    Recent Stories

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon