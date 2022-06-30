Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

    A video of the US duo creating the Guinness World Record has gone viral on social media.

    Team Newsable
    USA, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    The Instagram handle of Guinness World Records often posts ultimate record-breaking videos and accomplishments. The versatile platform registers a wide range of titles acquired by people worldwide, which were undoubtedly exciting to watch and will inspire netizens for sure.

    Recently, two men from the United States have earned the prestigious title for the highest altitude catch of an American football. The footage of men executing the record was posted on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records with the caption, "Highest altitude catch of an American football: 188.9 m (620 ft) by Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch "

    In the video, a former NFL player and his college football team coach can be seen performing the stunt and successfully catching the American football, which was thrown from a height of 188.9 m (620 ft). The University of Arizona Football conducted the record, Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch, at the University of Arizona’s football field in Tuscon, Arizona, on 23 April 2021.  

    The video starts with a man throwing an American football from a helicopter and then proceeds to show a man, who is wearing a helmet and gloves, catching it. Rob Gronkowski desired to have one last catch for the University of Arizona Wildcats and liked it to be an epic one.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 79k views and 35k likes. The video has wowed social media users, and many said that the catch looks really easy and want to attempt it. A user wrote, "you’re not serious guys even I can do that, come to and see!" Another person commented, "Why is it difficult." Take a look.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
