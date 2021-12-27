  • Facebook
    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Dec 27, 2021, 7:36 PM IST

    Sydney's Covid-19 caseload is likely to explode after 1,395 people were erroneously tested negative for the virus and attended Christmas celebrations across the city over the weekend.

    According to reports, the Sydney Pathology testing centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst apologised for this massive human error, which saw negative Covid test results issued to people tested on December 23-24 via text messages.

    On December 25, the impacted patients were asked to go ahead and celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, giving hundreds of families a false sense of security.

    Following this goof up, the hospital authorities issued a formal apology to 400 patients on Boxing Day and confirmed they were infected with Covid-19. By Monday (December 27), the number of impacted patients was corrected to 1,395 erroneous pathology results. Those infected have been contacted by the hospital authorities.

    Reports suggest the Covid-negative test results were sent via text messages to each patient even before their samples had undergone testing. Concerns persist over cases skyrocketing in Sydney with so many infected patients mingling with their loved ones under the assumption that they are Covid free.

    Meanwhile, a spokesperson for St Vincent's Hospital has assured the people of Sydney that such a mistake will not happen again.

    Also read: Ashes 2021-22: 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

