Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

It is a day that Andy Murray will cherish for a long time to come. Five years and five long sets later, the five-time Australian Open runner-up clinched an emotional first-round win at Melbourne Park after defeating 21st seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday. The former World No.1-ranked Murray made his entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of the year through a wild-card invitation as he hopes to make a career comeback following hip operations and retirement thoughts.

The British tennis star lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019, which left fans of Murray wondering if it would be the last time they might see him in Australia - after he missed the 2018 edition due to an injury. The 34-year-old also missed the 2020 tournament owing to a pelvic injury and last year's event due to COVID-19.

After registering an emotional win in today's game, Andy Murray said that it has been a tough three to four years and that he has put in a lot of work to get back here. In his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena, Murray lauded the incredible atmosphere on the court and added that he couldn't ask for a more 'amazing' comeback with a win in a five-set battle.

When Andy Murray clinched the win against Basilashvili on his third match point, he turned to the back of the court, closed his eyes and pumped his fists in celebration. He walked over to his courtside chair and dropped his racket, only to return to the court where he yelled 'Let's go!' and punched the air.

Today's win is also Murray's 49th victory in an Australian Open singles match, taking him past legends Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl into fifth place all-time. The International Tennis Federation stated that today's victory also marks the most number of matches won at a Grand Slam tournament without winning the title, surpassing Ivan Lendl's 48 at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray will now face Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round and will hope to have a deep run at Melbourne Park.