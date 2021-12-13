  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Dec 13, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

    Amid controversy and high-voltage drama, Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One championship, denying Britain's Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday (December 12).

    Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team bagged the constructors' title for the eighth year in a row. However, the 24-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen ended their run of double dominance, his country's first champion.

    Also read: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: Max Verstappen wins last lap thriller, crowned F1 2021 world champion

    Max Verstappen's glorious journey kick-started when his father Jos Verstappen, an F1 driver between 1994 and 2003, took him for go-karting as a kid.

    Max was a gifted child. His natural talent, coupled with his father's guidance, saw Max clinch the European and World go-kart champion. This also led him to make a move to Formula 3 in 2014.

    In 2015, Max competed for Toro Rosso at the Australian Grand Prix at 17 years and 166 days, making him the youngest ever Formula 1 driver.

    After spending the 2015 season with the Italian manufacturer, Max was promoted to Red Bull in the following season to replace Daniil Kvyat.

    On May 15, 2016, Max Verstappen created history at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. By clinching the Spanish Grand Prix at the age of 18, Max became the 1st Dutch and the youngest driver in the sport's history to win a Grand Prix event.

    Since then, Max has established himself as one of the most exciting drivers in Formula One. His aggressive style helped him go from strength to strength, producing some iconic moments on the track.

    Also read: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: Revisiting the last lap drama at the Yas Marina circuit

    All the excitement and drama that often surrounds Red Bull's Max Verstappen was embodied when he clinched the high-octane 2021 F1 championship in Abu Dhabi.

    Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led by 10 seconds with just five laps remaining. Still, a crash in the penultimate lap meant a safety car was deployed, and Max Verstappen overtook the Englishman in the final lap in a theatrical ending to the season, denying the Hamilton record eighth F1 championship.

    This kind of drama was arguably a very fitting way to crown Verstappen with his first F1 title and could be the start of a new era in Formula 1.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Must See

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter