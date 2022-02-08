  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Feb 8, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Game 83 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw Odisha FC (OFC) produce exquisite gameplay against SC East Bengal (SCEB) on Monday. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), OFC edged past SCEB 2-1 to stay in semis contention. In the meantime, OFC head coach Kino Garcia has revealed that the side still has room for improvement.

    After the win, Garcia disclosed that he was happy with OFC's win, especially after a heart-breaking draw against FC Goa (FCG). He also divulged that the victory was not easy, as SCEB gave its best. He is focused on the upcoming game against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) that will be challenging and massive, while he is not concerned about the goal difference.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 84): ODISHA FC UPSETS SC EAST BENGAL 2-1

    "In the first half, we were better. But, indeed, we didn't create many chances even we had more possession that time. I feel that we have a pleasant first half. In the second half, I think that SC East Bengal improved and maybe also because we were a little nervous because we wanted to win this match, some bad passes and little misunderstanding in the team. After the draw, we started attacking again, and we had some clear chances to score the second and maybe another goal," Garcia concluded during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.

