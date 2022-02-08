ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

It turned out to be an intense clash between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 84 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, OFC edged past 2-1, staying in contention for the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw three initial attacks coming from SCEB before Jonathas handed OFC the lead in the 22nd minute following a Javi Hernández assist. Six more attempts were made in the half, as SCEB maintained its lead at half-time. The subsequent half saw five efforts coming in, including a save from OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 83): MUMBAI CITY ENDS WINLESS RUN AS VIKRAM'S STRIKE SINKS CHENNAIYIN FC

However, in the 63rd, Antonio Perosevic scored the equaliser after a through ball assist from Franjo Prce. After another scoring chance created by SCEB, OFC restored its lead in the 74th, thanks to Hernández, while this time, it was Jonathas' turn to assist him. Seven more attacks were produced thereon, including a save from SCEB keeper Sankar Roy, while OFC managed to walk away with the three points at the full-time whistle.