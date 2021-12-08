  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Dec 8, 2021, 11:33 AM IST

    FC Goa (FCG) eventually earned some respite. It beat SC East Bengal (SCEB) 4-3 in Game 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. While Goa earned its maiden win of the season, head coach Juan Ferrando has asserted that his side still needs a lot of improvement, going ahead.

    Naturally, the maiden win of the season has delighted the entire Goan squad and Ferrando. However, the manager says that he is constantly working on improving its gameplay further, especially after suffering losses in the opening three games of the season. He also hinted at giving youngster Muhammed Nemil more game time going ahead.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21) - SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    "We changed tactically as in the build-up we had some problems in the last match and also in transitions. So, we decided to have one more player in the build-up because it's better for us, as it's our style. Sometimes, we have success, but we need to improve in the moments of the game, of course," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

