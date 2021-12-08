  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Dec 8, 2021, 9:52 AM IST

    There was no respite for SC East Bengal (SCEB). On Tuesday, it dropped to another low as it suffered a 3-4 loss to FC Goa (FCG) in Game 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). With this loss, SCEB has dropped to the bottom of the table, while Goa has risen a spot to tenth, winning its maiden game of the season.

    After the opening attack from Goa, Alberto Noguera out the side in the lead in the 13th minute, while following three more attempts, Antonio Perosevic drew level 12 minutes later. Three more efforts were made only for Jorge Ortíz to restore Goa's lead via a penalty in the 31st, while five minutes later, Amir Dervisevic scored the equaliser to bring the deadlock back in place.

    A couple of more attacks were made until the 43rd minute when an own goal from Antonio Perosevic again gave Goa the lead, as the teams went into the half-time break, with Goa leading 3-2. The first attempt was made in the 58th minute in the subsequent half, with Antonio Perosevic drawling level again for SCEB.

    With ten more efforts, including a couple of saves, the attacks intensified, as Noguera helped Goa earn the lead again. Nonetheless, Goa decided to press and attack this time, rather than defend, hardly allowing SCEB time to equalise this time, as Goa finally managed to walk away with its maiden three points of the season, while the oppression for SCEB continued. Catch the match highlights above.

