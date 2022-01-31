ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

Game 76 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a closely-contested clash between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). Naorem Roshan Singh scored the lone winning goal. Meanwhile, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli feels that his side has gone through tough luck of late, leading to the lack of regular wins.

Speaking after the win, Pezzaiuoli asserted that BFC has been performing well since the start of the season. He affirmed that the side is focused on winning, and having enjoyed the three points against KBFC, it will switch focus to its next match against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) on Saturday. He also hailed KBFC for putting on a fight, especially after 12 days of strict isolation due to the COVID outbreaks in its camp.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 76): NAOREM ROSHAN SINGH HELPS KERALA BLASTERS PIP BENGALURU FC 1-0

"The mood is excellent, of course, as when you are winning, you are getting more and more confident. But, you must know that the next match is coming and we must respect the next opponents. In the next game, we start again at 0-0, and we have to give 100% effort. It's imperative when you win in the bubble as it makes it a little bit easier to enjoy a little bit of time," Pezzaiuoli concluded while speaking during the post-match presser that you can watch above.