ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

It was a ruthless encounter between FC Goa (FCG) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 54 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday, Jorge Ortiz was the lone goal-scorer to hand Goa a 1-0 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 11 efforts being made, with CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder coming up with three vital saves to deny the Goans. At the end of the first half, the deadlock stayed in place, with both sides finishing goalless. There were nine scoring chances created in the following half until the 81st minute, which saw a save each.

In the 81st, it was Ortíz who fired in Airam Cabrera's assist through his left foot from just outside the box, as Goa earned the lead. After a couple of more attacks from the Goans, it ended in their favour, with Ortíz's eventual winner handing them the three points. While Goa has risen to eighth, CFC rises to sixth.