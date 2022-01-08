  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    ATK Mohun Bagan was scheduled to take on Odisha FC in the 2021-22 ISL on Saturday. However, a COVID outbreak in the ATKMB camp has led to the match's postponement.

    ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak-ayh

    ©ISL

    Game 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL) was supposed to be held between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC (OFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. However, one of the players at ATKMB has tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the match has been postponed to a later date.

    ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak-ayh

    ©ISL

    "The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19. The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," said ISL in a media release.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52) - Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak-ayh

    It happens to be the first COVID case in the entire tournament this season. The competition is being held entirely in Goa this term across three venues. Saturday was supposed to be a double-header. Meanwhile, the other game between FC Goa (FCG) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will go ahead as scheduled.

    ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak-ayh

    As for the ATKMB player testing COVID positive, the footballer's name has not been revealed. ATKMB is placed in the fourth spot, while a win tonight could have taken it to the top site. On the other hand, OFC is ranked seventh, eyeing the third spot. The country is amidst the third pandemic wave, with cases rising regarding the new Omicron variant.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL-ayh

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its full self driving car to USD 12000 in US gcw

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

    Covid 19 surge Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive actor Sathyaraj admitted to hospital drb

    Covid-19 surge: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive; actor Sathyaraj admitted to hospital

    96 per cent of patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated: BMC commissioner-dnm

    96% of patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated: BMC commissioner

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon