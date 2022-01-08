ISL 2021-22: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

ATK Mohun Bagan was scheduled to take on Odisha FC in the 2021-22 ISL on Saturday. However, a COVID outbreak in the ATKMB camp has led to the match's postponement.

©ISL

Game 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL) was supposed to be held between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC (OFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. However, one of the players at ATKMB has tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the match has been postponed to a later date.

©ISL

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19. The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," said ISL in a media release. ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52) - Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

It happens to be the first COVID case in the entire tournament this season. The competition is being held entirely in Goa this term across three venues. Saturday was supposed to be a double-header. Meanwhile, the other game between FC Goa (FCG) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will go ahead as scheduled.